Windows Virtual Desktop – First Thoughts

By Joe Carlyle, Principal Azure Solution Architect at Evros Technology Group and owner of wedoAzure

Last month, Microsoft released Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) to the public in preview. The service was first announced back at Ignite 2018. Microsoft describe the service as follows:

Windows Virtual Desktop is a desktop and app virtualization service that runs on the cloud.

Here’s what you can do when you run Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure:

Set up a multi-session Windows 10 deployment that delivers a full Windows 10 with scalability

Virtualize Office 365 ProPlus and optimize it to run in multi-user virtual scenarios

Provide Windows 7 virtual desktops with free Extended Security Updates

Bring your existing Remote Desktop Services (RDS) and Windows Server desktops and apps to any computer

Virtualize both desktops and apps

Manage Windows 10, Windows Server, and Windows 7 desktops and apps with a unified management experience

One point not mentioned that is important - Azure is the only public cloud you can run Windows 10 workloads.

There are a couple of pre-requisites to deploying WVD. First up is licensing, below are the requirements for running WVD

OS Required License Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session or Windows 10 single-session Microsoft E3, E5, A3, A5, Business

Windows E3, E5, A3, A5 Windows 7 Microsoft E3, E5, A3, A5, Business

Windows E3, E5, A3, A5 Windows Server 2012 R2, 2016, 2019 RDS Client Access License (CAL) with Software Assurance

Next, you’ll need the following infrastructure components: Azure AD tenant to register the service against

AD Domain Services reachable by VMs in WVD pool, so either a domain controller in the vnet or enable AAD DS.

An Azure subscription to host and pay for the above 🙂 Once the above is all ready to go, you’ll want to start your deployment. First, you need to register your AAD tenant with the WVD service. This requires Global Admin rights and your tenant ID, full details here. I found the process quick, simple and well documented. Second, you need to create a host pool. This links the IaaS resources to your domain and your WVD service. I opted for an isolated vnet with AADDS activated to domain join the VMs, using a server pool for applications. Full details for this step here. After a little time, my host pool was deployed and I could access the service via the web client.