New certification: Azure Security Engineer Associate

Microsoft certified professionals earn 15% more on average than their peers according to The Business Value of IT Certification, a 2015 survey conducted by IDC and Microsoft. Since then, several other surveys have continued to prove the value of certification for both technology professionals as well as the companies they work for:

According to a 2017 survey by Global Knowledge, Microsoft certifications represent 3 of the top 15 highest-paying technology related certifications.

In Pearson VUE’s 2016 Value of IT Certification Survey, 33% of certified respondents received either a promotion or a salary increase after they achieved certifications.

So with that in mind, do you:

Implement security controls, manage identity and access, and protect data, apps and networks?

Identify and remediate vulnerabilities by using a variety of security tools, implement threat protection, and respond to security incident escalations?

Have strong skills in scripting and automation, a deep understanding of networking and virtualization, and a strong familiarity with cloud capabilities, Microsoft Azure products and services, and other Microsoft products and services?

If so, this could be the certification for you! The new Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate certification has one exam that is currently in beta: AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Engineer.

As a bonus, the first 300 people who register to take this course will receive an 80% discount - to receive the 80% discount, use code AZ500Hearts when prompted for payment. The seats are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. You must register for the exam on or before April 30, 2019. Take the exam as soon as possible, so we can leverage your comments, feedback, and exam data in our evaluation of the quality of the questions.

Preparing for Beta Exams

The rescore process starts on the day that exams go live, and final scores are released approximately 10 days later. For questions about the timing of beta exam scoring and live exam release, see the blog posts The Path from Beta Exam to Live Exam and More Tips About Beta Exams.

Keep in mind that these exams are in beta, so you will not be scored immediately. You will receive your final score and passing status after your exam is live.

Resources