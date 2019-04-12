What are Azure Blueprints?

By Joe Carlyle, Principal Azure Solution Architect at Evros Technology Group and owner of wedoAzure

I’m sure most of you have seen recent announcements relative to Blueprints as well as multiple Microsoft posts about the service and what it can do to improve your environments. However, what if you’re not sure about what they are and if they are usable for your environment? Hopefully, that’s where this post comes in. I’m going to explain exactly what they are and why you might use an Azure Blueprint. This should allow you to make a decision on whether you need them or not.

Following on from that, I think that’s the first basic point about Azure Blueprints. Similar to several other new services in Azure, the functionality is great and could help progress a lot of environments, but that doesn’t mean they help, or are even useful in a lot of other environments. Never feel guilt-ed into using a new service because there is a “buzz” about it at launch. Assess the service, understand it, assess it’s usability versus your requirements then TEST TEST TEST! Don’t forget, Blueprints are still in preview so no production workloads yet.

So, what is an Azure Blueprint? To try explain it plainly, it is a collection of governance and resource services, defined in such a way to allow you to repeat deployments to a set standard.

The collection of governance and resource services within a Blueprint are referred to as Artifacts. Within each Blueprint, you can make use of any combination of the following:

Resource Hierarchy options Description Resource Groups Subscription Create a new resource group for use by other artifacts within the blueprint. This enables you to organize resources and provides a scope for other artifacts. Azure Resource Manager template Subscription, Resource Group Templates are used to create resources. This could range from individual deployments to entire environments. Policy Assignment Subscription, Resource Group Allows assignment of a policy or initiative to the subscription and/or resource group the blueprint is assigned to. Any

parameters are assigned at creation of the blueprint or during blueprint assignment. Role Assignment Subscription, Resource Group Role assignments can be defined for the entire subscription or nested to a specific resource group included in the blueprint.