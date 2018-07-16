Join us this week for a summer of data & AI in Azure!

Sick of all the good weather? Then join us this week at the Microsoft Reactor in London for a session on Data and AI. This 3-hour session is free to attend, and features an agenda packed full of technical deep-dives and customer stories. The event kicks off at 6pm, so come on over after work and don't miss out!
- Welcome (Pratim Das/Nigel Willson)
- What’s New: a quick run through of what's new in Azure Data & AI since the last meetup
- Demotastic:
- Custom Vision/Object detection in a mobile app. Will be using an example that ties in with SeeingAI, such as currency detection
- Demo Machine learning and ML.NET
- Talk from Heathrow Airport, "Operating to Plan", with analytics and visualisations
- Talk by Elastacloud, "Data Science in the Energy Sector"
- Talk by Databricks, "Databricks Delta"
