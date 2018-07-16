Join us this week for a summer of data & AI in Azure!

Sick of all the good weather? Then join us this week at the Microsoft Reactor in London for a session on Data and AI. This 3-hour session is free to attend, and features an agenda packed full of technical deep-dives and customer stories. The event kicks off at 6pm, so come on over after work and don't miss out!

Welcome (Pratim Das/Nigel Willson)

What’s New: a quick run through of what's new in Azure Data & AI since the last meetup

Demotastic: Custom Vision/Object detection in a mobile app. Will be using an example that ties in with SeeingAI, such as currency detection

Demo Machine learning and ML.NET

Talk from Heathrow Airport, "Operating to Plan", with analytics and visualisations

Talk by Elastacloud, "Data Science in the Energy Sector"

Talk by Databricks, "Databricks Delta"

If you'd like to attend, please register your attendance on Meetup. If you can't make it this time, stay tuned for more details post-event, and check our our events listing for future meetups.