TechDays Online is back!

By Andrew Spooner, Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft

This summer we're setting up studio at the Microsoft Reactor in London and broadcasting through London Tech Week, bringing you a mix of deep technical content and thoughtful future vision keynotes.

Running from June 12th to 14th, there's 4 technical tracks across the 3 days for you to indulge in.

The track schedule is outlined below and as with previous years, we've set up a registration page so you can receive timely reminders for the content that matters most to you - we'll make sure you don't miss out when we go live!

Here's an outline of the sessions:

Tuesday June 12th

Mixed Reality - 10:00 - A look at the current development platform including the Mixed Reality Toolkit and Unity. We will be joined by some HoloLens customers who will talk through the projects they've built.

Containers & Microservices - 13:30 - How to make sure your application is scalable and robust on the Azure platform. We'll have Microsoft speakers and MVPs available to answer your questions.

Wednesday June 13th

Data & AI - 10:00 - A run through the Azure data and AI platform, hosted by Andrew Fryer and supported by MVPs. Content will cover Cosmos DB, Python on Azure, Kusto and the latest patterns in practices based on real world projects with some of our key customers.

Thursday June 14th

Quantum Computing - 10:00 - A chance to delve into the Microsoft Q# development environment after a keynote session from Microsoft's Director of Quantum Computing, Julie Love.

Whilst each of the tracks is going on, there will be a chance to ask questions of our experts and each session will have a knowledge-check competition where you can win great and unique prizes.

Pre-register for the tracks that interest you most and we will send you digital calendar invites and reminder emails near the time of broadcast.

See you online from June 12th. Put it in your diary!