The Azure IT Camps are back!

Are you ready to do more with Azure? We're hosting a series of free, 2-day training events that showcase the top features of Azure, Windows Server and more.

What is an Azure IT Camp?

The Azure IT camps are the ideal way to discover how you can best take advantage of Windows Server 2016, Microsoft Azure and how to develop your own hybrid cloud solutions. Run by Ed Baker, these camps strike the perfect balance of theory, demos and hands-on labs.

Each camp is a 2-day event; the first day focusing on all things Windows Server, with the second looking at the many features of Azure. This isn't all that will be covered, however, so be prepared to learn! We recommend you make the most of this opportunity and take advantage of both days, as it will give you the best exposure to our systems.

Why should I go?

Not only is this the perfect opportunity to learn about Azure and its latest features, but our camps are free to attend! We know that it might be difficult to convince your boss to spend 2 days with us, but all the skills you'll learn will be going back with you to your day job.

They'll also give you a good foundation of knowledge should you wish to take a Microsoft exam in the future, enabling you to become Microsoft Certified.

You'll also receive a pass for a free month of Azure, be given the opportunity to sign up to our new Azure skills courses, and have 90-day access to 26 labs that'll help you to complete your learning. Not bad!

What will I learn about?

What's new in Windows Server and Microsoft Azure

Azure Resource Manager template deployment

Azure stack

Azure Cosmos DB

The Citrix Cloud

Shielded virtual machines

Software defined networking

Software defined storage

And lots more!

What do I need?

The camps consist of 50% input from Ed and 50% hands-on labs, so make sure you bring your own device with you and that it has internet access. We'll provide the internet on the day.

How can I register?

These labs continue to prove extremely popular, so be sure to register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

We're adding new camps all the time, so don't worry if you don't see somewhere local. Keep this page bookmarked and leave us a comment about where you'd like to see these camps run in the future.