Catch up on the Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour with these resources

On the second day of Tech Summit Birmingham, Scott Guthrie took to the stage to host the Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour. For those of you that haven't attended one before, these are detailed yet past-paced demonstrations and tutorials on a wide array of Azure features. They typically run for about 5 hours, 6 if you're counting breaks and lunch, allowing plenty of time for devs to see what Azure has to offer.

While the Birmingham event has passed, you can still learn more about the cloud with the tour's detailed resources on various Azure-related topics. Whether you want to learn more about Virtual Machines or the Azure App Service, Azure Cosmos DB or Docker, there's something here for everyone.

Each topic is broken down into segments, which range from detailed step-by-step tutorials to free Pluralsight video training. Whether you missed the event on the day or just want a refresher, be sure to browse the full list of resources.

If you'd prefer to hear from Scott himself, you can watch recordings of last year's New York City event! These are all available for free on Channel 9, and we've included the first of the three videos down below. In the meantime, keep an eye on our events listing, as well as our @MSDevUK Twitter account for news about future tours!