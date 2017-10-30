Join a Tech Community Meetup at Future Decoded

By Andrew Spooner, Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft

As well as the daytime sessions on the agenda for Future Decoded, Microsoft is hosting several technical communities on the evening of Tuesday 31 October 2017 at the ExCel in London.

In recognition of the varied technical backgrounds of attendees, the invited communities cover a range of technologies from Mixed Reality to SQL, IT Pro to Java, DevOps to DataOps - there's something for everyone and each group has a great speaker line up. Here's the full list:

Community Meetups @ Future Decoded

We kick-off at 6pm in the Capital Suite with food, drinks and network chatter! At 7pm we will break into specific meetup groups, and everything will finish just before 9pm.

If you would like to attend one of these community events, please register on the Meetup.com page linked in the list above.

Please note that you'll also need to have a ticket for Future Decoded in order to get access to the building. Use this link if you're not already registered.

See you there!