It's been an eventful few weeks for Microsoft and mixed reality! Just last week we saw the reveal of the Samsung HMD Odyssey, the latest headset to join the Windows Mixed Reality family. The Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR preview is also now available for developers looking to test their existing content, ahead of the preview opening to consumers in the holiday season.

We also welcomed the talented team at AltspaceVR to Microsoft. AltspaceVR is one of the pioneers in immersive communications, allowing people from over 160 countries to meet in virtual reality, attend free live events and play interactive games with friends. We're excited to see what they do as part of the Windows Mixed Reality Family!

There was also the announcement of Halo: Recruit, a mixed-reality experience for Windows Mixed Reality devices that will be available to try out in person at Microsoft Stores, and as a free download on the Windows Store on October 17.

Rounding it all up is the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which also releases on October 17, which is the update that brings Windows Mixed Reality to compatible devices. There's also loads of new features and enhancements to other areas of Windows 10, such as OneDrive, Security, Accessibility and more.

If you're excited to start working with and exploring the world of Windows Mixed Reality, there are many devices available to pre-order. These headsets will be shipping on October 17 to match the release of the upcoming Creators Update.

Register for Future Decoded

However, if you want to learn more about Windows Mixed Reality, or you want to try out some of the headsets, make sure to register for Future Decoded! There are plenty of technical sessions across two days, including talks from Unity, HoloLens and Microsoft partners. Tickets to this event are free but they are limited, so if you can get to London, be sure to register soon!

October 31st

9:45 to 10:45: Mixed Reality Partner Showcase: Modernising the Workplace

Mixed Reality Partner Showcase: Modernising the Workplace 19:00 to 20:45: Augmenting Reality Meet Up, featuring Tony Parisi, Global Head of VR & AR at Unity Technologies

November 1st

9:30 to 11:30: Innovation Keynotes , including Lorraine Bardeen, General Manager of Microsoft HoloLens and Windows Experiences

, including Lorraine Bardeen, General Manager of Microsoft HoloLens and Windows Experiences 11:30 to 12:30: Many Realities by Tony Parisi, Global Head of VR & AR at Unity Technologies, and Microsoft Partners VISR-VR and REWIND

by Tony Parisi, Global Head of VR & AR at Unity Technologies, and Microsoft Partners VISR-VR and REWIND 12:50 to 13:20: Mixed Reality Partner Showcase: Transforming the modern workplace featuring VISR-VR, Fracture Reality and PTC

featuring VISR-VR, Fracture Reality and PTC 1:30 to 2:30: Bootstrapping Your Windows Mixed Reality Development by Pete Daukintis and Mike Taulty

by Pete Daukintis and Mike Taulty 3:00 to 4:00: Windows Mixed Reality Development in Unity by Pete Daukintis and Mike Taulty

If you'd like more information about the new announcements be sure to watch the video below, taken from our recent event in San Francisco.