The Innovate IT camps are back!

What is an #InnovateIT Camp?

Last year over 700 attendees developed their Hybrid IT skills, with deep dives on Hyper-V, log analytics, System Center and much more. This year we’re looking to showcase the top features of Windows Server 2016 and show you how to develop your own Hybrid solution with Azure. Ed Baker has built a strong following through these camps, which strike the perfect (right) balance of theory, demo and hands-on labs.

To make the most of the camp, we’ve segmented it into a 2-day event; one focused on all things Windows Server and the following day will be Azure – but that’s not all that we’re going to cover. You will see deep dives into Operations Management Suite, Azure Site Recovery and an overview of Containers in WS2016. We recommend you make the most of this opportunity and take advantage of both days as it will give you the best exposure to our systems.

Why should I go?

We know, we know: your boss will ask you why you should take 2 days off to go to this, so we’re going to make this easy for you. First, it’s free! But more importantly, this is your chance to get to grips with Nano Servers, Docker, Azure Resource Manager – we can go on here but see the list below. We’ll be building on this list to bring you up to speed with the newest features. The #InnovateIT camps can give you a good foundation to take Microsoft Exams, enabling you to become the qualified expert.

You'll also receive a pass for a free month of Azure, have the opportunity to sign up to our new Azure skills courses, and have 90-day access to labs that'll help you to complete your learning. Not bad!

Hybrid IT Management/ Hybrid Infrastructure

Containers, Docker

Nano Server deployment, Nano server TP5 release

Storage replication

New features of Windows server 2016 & benefits it can bring to my company infrastructure

Real world scenarios

Nano & WS2016 integration w/ Azure

New features in SRV2016, SDN Azure Services

ARM templates and DSC OMS automation

ARM and Dev and Test, ARM templates in Visual Studio

Operations Management Console with AD Assessment

The capabilities of OMS

Cluster Storage

How can I register?

The first round of the #InnovateIT Camps ended in May 2017 and proved incredibly popular. Don't delay if you wish to attend this second round!

Wednesday 25th to Thursday 26th October, Cardiff

Tuesday 7th to Wednesday 8th November, Birmingham (registration link coming soon)

Tuesday 21st to Wednesday 22nd November, Manchester (registration link coming soon)

Wednesday 6th to Thursday 7th December, Glasgow (registration link coming soon)

For more information, please check out the Innovate IT homepage.