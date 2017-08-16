By Rich Lander

As of Monday, .NET Core 2.0 is available! You can now start developing with it at the command line, in your favourite text editor, and in the latest versions of Visual Studio. .NET Core 2.0 has also been deployed to Azure Web Apps, and is now available in all Azure regions.

We are also releasing ASP.NET Core 2.0 and Entity Framework Core 2.0 - you can watch the launch video on Channel 9 to see many of the new features in action.

The .NET Standard 2.0 spec is complete, finalised at the same time as .NET Core 2.0. The .NET Standard is a key effort to improve code sharing and to make the APIs available in each .NET implementation more consistent. .NET Standard 2.0 more than doubles that set of APIs that you have available for your projects.

Here are just some of the improvements that come with .NET Core 2.0:

Runtime

SDK

dotnet restore is now an implicit command.

is now an implicit command. .NET Core and .NET Standard projects can reference .NET Framework NuGet packages and projects.

The .NET Core SDK can be built from source with the source-build repo.

Visual Studio

Live Unit Testing supports .NET Core

Code navigation improvements

C# Azure Functions support in the box

CI/CD support for containers

Visual Studio users will need to update to the latest versions of Visual Studio to use .NET Core 2.0. You will need to install the .NET Core 2.0 SDK separately for this update.

Using .NET Core 2.0

You can get started with .NET Core 2.0 in just a few minutes, on Windows macOS or Linux. You can download the SDK here. For a more detailed breakdown of the changes and improvements that come with .NET Core 2.0, read the full article on the .NET blog.

Also, be sure to sign up for .NET Conf! .NET Conf is a free, 3 day virtual developer event co-organised by the .NET community and Microsoft. You can find more details on the official website.