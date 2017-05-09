TechNet Pod #4 – The Data Science One ft. R-Ladies Global

Welcome back to the TechNet Pod! In this episode we chat with Alice Daish, a data scientist for The British Museum. We learn about the British Museum’s digital transformation, what data science is doing behind the scenes, as well as Alice’s involvement with R-Ladies and what’s coming up for them in the future. Definitely not one to miss!

We also have a full house this time! Sergejs, Chirag and myself are all in the recording studio this time as we run through articles, resources and events, as well as the ridiculousness of pouring milk into a bowl before adding the cereal.

Thanks again for the great feedback on our previous episodes. Hopefully you’ll start to hear some changes based on what you’ve being saying, but remember that we’ll always welcome suggestions on length, topics or the guests we bring in for a chat!

So, what’s in store for episode four?

3:47 – Interview with Alice Daish, a data scientist for The British Museum, on digital transformation, data science and R-Ladies Global

12:00 – Virtual reality tour with Oculus, American Dream pop-art exhibition due to end, Hokusai exhibition starting soon

14:49 – You can find R-Ladies Global on Twitter and on their website. If you’re interested in setting up a chapter near you, you can email R-Ladies at info@rladies.org!

16:20 – Announcement that R-Ladies will be presenting the keynote at Earl Conference in San Francisco and London.

17:40 – Demystifying Data Science

18:00 – London Business Analytics: Data-Driven Museums

18:15 – Alice explains where you should start if you want to pursue a career as a Data Scientist

22:28 – Check out the British Museum Podcast! You can subscibe to it in all of the usual ways, or listen to it online if you prefer.

23:14 – UK Cloud Skills Report 2017: 10 key details you need to know by Alex Bennett

24:05 – Differences between Visual Studio 2017 Enterprise and Pro by Giles Davies

24:30 – Learning from the Game Developers Conference, past and present by Chris Walden

25:48 – Update on Certification Paths: New Paths! New Opportunities! by Liberty Munson

26:24 – A C# Developer’s Guide to F# by Connel Hooley

27:14 – Top 10 Tricks to Save Money with Azure Virtual Machines by Chris Pietschmann

28:17 – Remember to check out Build 2017, May 10-12!

30:17 – Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour ’17, May 25 in London

31:47 – Mobile DevOps with Xamarin, HockeyApp and Visual Studio Team Services, June 6 in Glasgow

32:09 – Pixel Pioneers, June 22 in Bristol

