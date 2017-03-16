You may have seen this week Microsoft Teams came out of Preview and went GA. Alongside this great announcement we also announced that Teams joins the ever growing list of Application Protection Policy applications (APP), you may know APP as MAM (Microsoft Application Management). APP allows you to control the business content of an application…
What is Happening Inside Enterprise Mobility?
Brad Anderson our Vice President of Enterprise and Client Management published an article recently around research undertaken by analyst company CCS Insights: We published a blog today that I thought you would find interesting. One of the industry analyst organizations (CCS Insights) recently published search from surveys from 400 Enterprise Mobility decision makers from the…
Azure Information Protection: Ready, set, protect!
Classification and labelling documents within our companies is becoming more and more important as we approach the deadline of May 2018 to implement procedures to comply to GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) http://gdpr-legislation.co.uk/ also see https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/trustcenter/privacy/gdpr within the Microsoft trust center around the work we are doing on GDPR. Dan Plastina who heads up Microsoft’s…
How to control your World with Intune MDM, MAM (APP) and Graph API
Over the last year the Microsoft Intune development team have been working hard on changing how we think about managing our end users multitude of devices and the way they work. We have been working to change how companies deal with ensuring users get the correct experience across the devices and applications they need but…
Intune Application Protection Policy (APP) formally known as Microsoft Managed Application Management (MAM) – Creating a blank policy
Several months ago we released APP capability into Intune. Previously, the most common model for securing and managing mobile devices (either corporate-owned or personally-owned) was to require the device to enroll into an MDM solution. After enrollment, IT policies are applied to the device and apps, and then end users are allowed to access corporate…
How to view EMS security telemetry – Part 1
Enterprise Mobility & Security encompasses a number of features that contain a rich seam of security related information that can be viewed or accessed via a number of different methods. This article will be split into 3 posts covering each of the main areas of EMS: Azure Active Directory Azure Information Protection Intune Before going…
Data Stories Brought to Life: Power BI in the Public Sector
Within public sector data interfaces between similar and dissimilar systems is very common. For example having 1 system that’s key to your customers, such as your CRM system and linking this with financial, revenue and benefit systems. How you get a clear view of what’s happening within your data environment today across all of the departments and sections?…
How to: Live Video Streaming to 10,000 people
Everyone wants to get their message delivered in the right way, whether it’s just you delivering your latest message or a formal public meeting out to the internet. We’ve talked before on how Skype Meeting Broadcast is being used, but this time we wanted to highlight three scenarios of how these meetings could be setup and…
PSTN Consumption Step by Step
Calling in to meetings is very useful when people are on the road, for example, and can’t attend a meeting using the Skype for Business client on their laptop or mobile devices. But there are other reasons why using a phone to attend a Skype for Business meeting can be a better option than using…
Small, Medium and Standard Call Plans
You may have seen the announcement that we now have 3 different calling plans for domestic calling within the UK. There are still only 2 types of plans to choose from: Domestic or Domestic & International. This means you can mix and match what type of calling plan each person requires. For example:…