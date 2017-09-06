Hi everyone! Sometimes we need get some information that SCOM don’t collect for us natively. The SCCM Broker queue is an example. I’ll show you with few steps how to create a view like this: The first step is create a script to get all information that you need. The script below need some…
Enabling ACS Forwarder by filter
On Large environments it’s very common use Audit Collection Service. With the powershell script below, it’s possible enable ACS Forwarder automatically. This is the “Monitoring” workspace on SCOM Console showing ACS Views: The Collector Server in my lab: My Forwarders. I don’t have any at the moment: The script below has two parameters for change:…
A simple way to test a lot of SCCM distribution point availability with System Center Operations Manager
Hi everyone! This is a simple way to monitor a URL of a SCCM Distribution Point. I have some customers with a necessity of a visualization about Distribution Point health. The customer has a lot of Distribution Points and a big problem with authentication for remote url tests. So, is not my first option create a…